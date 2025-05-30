Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $10,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 1,094,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 958,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,544,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 912,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $4,719,000.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $792,459.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,768.87. This trade represents a 62.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jodi Taylor sold 5,205 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $36,747.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,739.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,989 shares of company stock worth $1,883,553 over the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

