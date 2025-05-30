Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 0.4%

FFIC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $410.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,781.12. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

