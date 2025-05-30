Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

FLOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

NYSE FLOC opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. Flowco has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowco will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Flowco’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 8,000 shares of Flowco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,252.50. This trade represents a 51.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter worth about $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

