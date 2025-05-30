First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.54 and last traded at $72.44, with a volume of 1263153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

