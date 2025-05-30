First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.66 and last traded at $131.66, with a volume of 73190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.98.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

