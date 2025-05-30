First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.94 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5%

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $230.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $187.06 and a 12-month high of $252.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

