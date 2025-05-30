First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $447.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.99 and its 200-day moving average is $461.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

