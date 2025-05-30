First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.13 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $142,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.02 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

