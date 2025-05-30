First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $465.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.31 and its 200-day moving average is $458.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.69 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

