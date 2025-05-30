First County Bank CT Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First County Bank CT lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in PPL were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PPL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PPL by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

