First County Bank CT Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First County Bank CT purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2%

AMD stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.