Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Finsbury Growth & Income had a net margin of 89.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.4%

LON FGT opened at GBX 910.50 ($12.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 888.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 899.38. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 790.88 ($10.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 964 ($13.01).

Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC ("the Company") invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

