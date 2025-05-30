Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

