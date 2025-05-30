Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVH

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $483.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy acquired 11,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,470.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,926.04. The trade was a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $497,577.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,000 shares of company stock worth $666,315 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 181.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.