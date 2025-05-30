EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Cut by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

