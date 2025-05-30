Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 5,320.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ECF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

