Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 5,320.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of ECF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.14.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
