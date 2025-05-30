Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $396.0 million-$398.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.1 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.240-2.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elastic stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

