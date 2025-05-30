Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc Acquires 20,045 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 20,045 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $246,553.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,573.10. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 28,268 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $336,671.88.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $12.42 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

