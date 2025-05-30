Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of ECL opened at $264.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $220.96 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

