Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

