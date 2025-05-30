DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,379 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of DraftKings worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $8,528,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,140,509 shares in the company, valued at $168,146,070.49. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,285,011 shares of company stock worth $49,481,410. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

