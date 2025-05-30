Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,200 shares, an increase of 4,517.6% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $33.52.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 27.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.2651 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Börse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

