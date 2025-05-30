Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 584,867 shares of company stock valued at $60,517,652 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.