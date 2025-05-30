Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 3,950.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Daiwa House Industry stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. Daiwa House Industry has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $37.98.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

