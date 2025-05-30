CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 0.5% increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.71. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

