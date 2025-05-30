Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director John R. Welch Sells 1,250 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,471.02. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,312,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after buying an additional 504,290 shares during the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 74.6% in the first quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP now owns 103,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

