Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 866 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 263,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

