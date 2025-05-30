Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 509 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8%

ALL stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

