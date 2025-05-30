Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Centene by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

CNC opened at $56.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

