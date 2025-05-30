Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.