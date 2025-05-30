Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 307 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.34 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.