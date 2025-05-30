Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,489 Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 766,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,232,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 343,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,027,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 299,033 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

