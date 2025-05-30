Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAT. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,753,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the period.

IAT opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

