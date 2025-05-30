Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $676,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10,466.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:BOCT opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $47.16.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

