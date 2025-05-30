Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 233.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.4%

FDEC stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

