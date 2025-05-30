Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of BATS BUFB opened at $32.61 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $215.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.