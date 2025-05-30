Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Busey Bank raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $14,652,471.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,044,983.38. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,133 shares of company stock worth $27,845,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

