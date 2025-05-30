Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 50,072.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,938,000 after buying an additional 803,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $351.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.