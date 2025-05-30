Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $352,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.