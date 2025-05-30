Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 444,989 shares traded.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

