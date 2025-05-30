California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 64,839 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,839 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Baxter International worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 273,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 870,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 520,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,160,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BAX

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.