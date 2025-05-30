California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 57,538 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

