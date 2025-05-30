California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,859 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 58,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

