Cadinha & Co. LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $604.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.