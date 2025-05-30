Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases $264,110.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Samuel Laing Hinson III purchased 4,802 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $264,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,110. This trade represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Samuel Laing Hinson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 29th, Samuel Laing Hinson III purchased 4,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $57.10 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $856.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.79.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 454,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHRB. Wall Street Zen raised Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

