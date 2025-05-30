BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $3.20. BTCS shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 729,528 shares trading hands.
BTCS Trading Down 3.6%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.09.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
