Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) PT at $20.33

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.72.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 247,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,932 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.