Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 688.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $865.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boston Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,612,000 after purchasing an additional 222,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $14,737,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $8,994,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Boston Properties by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

