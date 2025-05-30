BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock opened at C$10.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.85. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.77 and a one year high of C$11.42.

About BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of utilities companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of Canadian companies widely recognized as utilities companies, which may also include telecommunication and pipeline companies, and use derivative instruments to hedge U.S.

