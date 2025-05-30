BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance
Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock opened at C$10.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.85. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.77 and a one year high of C$11.42.
About BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
