BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jones Trading

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 63.9%

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $2.23. BioLineRx had a negative return on equity of 163.37% and a negative net margin of 90.57%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 50.50% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

